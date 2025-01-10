Adani Group Partners ISKCON To Serve Free Meals At Maha Kumbh Mela

The Adani Group has announced a collaboration with the International Society for Krishna Consciousness (ISKCON) to serve free meals to devotees at the Maha Kumbh Mela in Prayagraj. The "Mahaprasad Seva" will run throughout the event, from January 13 to February 26, 2025.

Adani Group chairman Gautam Adani met Guru Prasad Swami, Chairman of ISKCON’s Governing Body Commission (GBC), on Thursday to express his gratitude for ISKCON's role in the initiative. Speaking on the partnership, Adani said, "Kumbh is a sacred place of seva, where every devotee gets involved in the name of seva to God. It is my good fortune that we are starting the 'Mahaprasad Seva' for the devotees at the Maha Kumbh in collaboration with ISKCON.

"With the blessings of Maa Annapurna, free food will be provided to lakhs of devotees. Today, I got the opportunity to meet Guru Prasad Swami ji of ISKCON and I deeply experienced the power of dedication towards seva. In the true sense, seva is the highest form of patriotism. Seva is meditation, seva is prayer and seva is God," Adani mentioned.

Guru Prasad Swami, one of ISKCON's prominent preachers, commended the Adani Group’s commitment to social responsibility. "The Adani Group has always been a shining example of corporate responsibility and social service. What makes Gautam Adani ji outstanding is his humility -- he never waits to be called but moves forward to serve selflessly. We are extremely grateful for his contribution. His work inspires us to give back to the society and unite in the service of humanity," he stated.

The Mahaprasad Seva aims to serve meals to 50 lakh devotees, with food prepared in two kitchens located within and outside the mela grounds. Distribution will occur at 40 locations across the Maha Kumbh area, supported by 2,500 volunteers.

Special arrangements have been made for differently abled individuals, the elderly, and mothers with children, including golf carts for transportation. Additionally, five lakh copies of the Geeta Saar will be distributed among the devotees as part of the initiative.