Guwahati: Assam CM Felicitates PM Modi at Advantage Assam 2.0 Summit

Prime Minister Narendra Modi was felicitated by Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Tuesday at the Advantage Assam 2.0 Investment and Infrastructure Summit in Guwahati. The two-day summit aims to foster innovation and sustainable development in the state.

A rhino figurine made out of semiconductor chips was gifted to the Prime Minister by CM Sarma. He posted on X, "A unique gift from the people of Assam to welcome Hon'ble Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi ji . A rhino made from semiconductor chips!"

The Prime Minister, who arrived in Assam a day earlier, visited exhibitions showcasing a wide range of investment opportunities. Several Union Ministers, including S Jaishankar, Jyotiraditya Scindia, Ashwini Vaishnaw, Sarbananda Sonowal, and Pabitra Margherita, are attending the summit, while Union Minister Nitin Gadkari will virtually address a session.

The Assam Cabinet has already approved investment proposals worth ₹1.22 lakh crore ahead of the summit. These figures are expected to rise further as discussions progress.

Leading industrialists, including N Chandrasekaran, Mukesh Ambani, Gautam Adani, Sajjan Jindal, Prashant Ruia, Anil Agarwal, and Anil Kumar Chalamalasetty, are present at the event. Additionally, high-level delegations from Australia, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Bhutan, and Japan have gathered in Guwahati.

Ahead of the summit, the Assam government conducted multiple roadshows in major Indian cities and internationally in the UK, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Bhutan, and the UAE. Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma personally led delegations to Bhutan, Japan, South Korea, and Singapore to attract investors.

The summit will feature 20 thematic sessions, bringing together industry leaders, subject matter experts, and government officials to explore growth opportunities. In a bid to attract further investments, the Assam Cabinet has also approved amendments to the state's biotechnology, textile, and apparel policies.

