"Been Doing This Dirty Work For Decades": Pakistan Defence Minister Admits Funding Terrorism

In a stunning admission that aligns with India’s long-standing allegations, Pakistan Defence Minister Khawaja Asif acknowledged that his country had been supporting, training, and funding terrorist organisations for over three decades.

Advertisment

Asif’s confession came during an interview with Sky News journalist Yalda Hakim, who asked about the growing tensions between India and Pakistan following the deadly terrorist attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir. The attack, which left 26 people dead—most of them tourists—has been linked to cross-border terrorism, with The Resistance Front (TRF), a terror group with ties to Pakistan, claiming responsibility.

In response to a direct question about Pakistan's history of supporting terrorist groups, Asif’s answer was unequivocal: “Yes, we have been doing this dirty work for America and the West, including Britain, for the last three decades.” The remark, seen as a rare and direct acknowledgement of state-sponsored terrorism, which also validated India’s repeated claims at international forums.

Sky News (@SkyYaldaHakim): “But you do admit, you do admit sir, that Pakistan has had a long history of backing and supporting and training and funding these terrorist organizations?”



Pakistan Def. Minister: “Well, we have been doing this dirty work for United States for 3… pic.twitter.com/sv5TRkCgCZ — Drop Site (@DropSiteNews) April 24, 2025

The admission comes amid heightened diplomatic tensions following the Pahalgam attack. India has taken immediate and severe steps in retaliation for the attack, marking a major escalation in its dealings with Pakistan. These actions include suspending the Indus Waters Treaty, revoking all visas issued to Pakistani nationals from April 27, and shutting down the Attari land transit post. Additionally, India expelled Pakistani military attachés and suspended visa services for Pakistani citizens, further isolating Pakistan diplomatically. Indian authorities have also advised all Indian nationals in Pakistan to return home immediately.

In response, Pakistan has cancelled visas for Indian nationals and suspended the Shimla Agreement, while also issuing strong threats regarding India’s suspension of the Indus Waters Treaty. Pakistan’s government stated that any attempt by India to disrupt the flow of water under the treaty would be seen as an “act of war.”

Despite the admission of Pakistan’s involvement in supporting terrorism, Asif tried to downplay the current situation by denying the existence of Lashkar-e-Taiba, the terror group linked to many past attacks in India. He stated, “Lashkar is an old name. It does not exist,” and also claimed that he was unaware of The Resistance Front, the group responsible for the Pahalgam attack. His remarks were quickly dismissed by Indian officials, who pointed to the group’s ties to Lashkar-e-Taiba and its role in ongoing cross-border terrorism.

As tensions escalate, Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the nation with a strong vow to bring those responsible for the Pahalgam massacre to justice. Speaking at a rally in Bihar’s Madhubani, Modi declared, “India will identify, track, and punish every terrorist and their backers. We will pursue them to the ends of the earth.” Modi’s speech was a direct response to the terror attack, and he reiterated that India’s spirit would not be broken by terrorism.

“Terrorism will not go unpunished. Every effort will be made to ensure justice is done. The entire nation is firm in this resolve,” he said, adding that he was grateful for the support India had received from global leaders during this crisis.

Also Read: Mysterious Blast Destroys Terrorist Hideout in J&K Amid Pahalgam Attack Probe