After Months of Bloodshed, Israel and Hezbollah Agree to Ceasefire

Israel and Hezbollah have reached a ceasefire agreement after months of intense conflict that claimed thousands of lives. While the truce took effect on Tuesday, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu warned that its duration would depend on Hezbollah’s actions in Lebanon, signaling Israel's readiness to respond forcefully to any violations.

“With the United States' full understanding, we maintain full freedom of military action,” Netanyahu stated. “If Hezbollah violates the agreement and tries to arm itself, rebuild terrorist infrastructure near the border, launch rockets, dig tunnels, or transport rockets, we will attack.”

Netanyahu also explained the strategic rationale behind agreeing to the ceasefire at this point in the conflict. He highlighted the need to address the Iranian threat, which he suggested was a pressing concern. Additionally, the pause provides an opportunity for Israeli forces to regroup and replenish essential supplies, particularly as delays in weapons and munitions deliveries have posed challenges. Netanyahu assured that these delays would soon be resolved, with Israel set to receive advanced weaponry to bolster its capabilities.

Another key reason for the truce, according to Netanyahu, is to isolate Hamas by diminishing Hezbollah’s role in the conflict. He noted that Hamas had been counting on Hezbollah’s support from the early days of the war, and with Hezbollah now sidelined, Israel can intensify its operations against Hamas. Netanyahu reiterated that the truce would not deter Israel’s mission to free hostages held by Hamas in Gaza.

The conflict, which escalated on October 8 last year, began when Hezbollah attacked Israeli-controlled territory in a show of solidarity with Hamas and Palestinians in Gaza. The hostilities quickly escalated into a major Israeli military offensive in mid-September, including a ground invasion and targeted strikes on key Hezbollah leaders. Among those killed was Hassan Nasrallah, one of Hezbollah’s founding figures. The war has also seen unconventional attacks, such as those involving exploding pagers, causing widespread injuries.