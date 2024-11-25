Dozens Killed In Israeli Airstrikes Across Lebanon, 29 Dead In Beirut

A series of Israeli airstrikes across Lebanon have left dozens dead, with one of the deadliest attacks flattening a multi-story residential building in the Basta area of central Beirut. According to the Lebanese Ministry of Health, 29 people were killed in the Beirut strike, with the death toll revised upward on Sunday after initially reporting 20 fatalities. Rescue operations are ongoing as authorities and volunteers work to retrieve victims from the rubble.

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) confirmed targeting 12 Hezbollah command centres in Dahieh, a southern suburb of Beirut. The IDF stated that the strikes hit sites used by Hezbollah’s Intelligence Unit, its coast-to-sea missile unit, and Unit 4400, which is responsible for smuggling weapons from Iran through Syria into Lebanon. According to the IDF, these command centers were critical for planning, commanding, and executing terrorist attacks against Israel as well as monitoring activities against IDF troops in southern Lebanon.

⭕️ 12 Hezbollah command centers were struck by the IAF in Dahieh, Beirut, including sites used by Hezbollah's Intelligence Unit, coast-to-sea missile unit, and Unit 4400—responsible for smuggling weapons from Iran through Syria into Lebanon.



These command centers were used to… pic.twitter.com/NQ6xG6DRNN — Israel Defense Forces (@IDF) November 24, 2024

Despite efforts to establish a ceasefire, the Israeli military continues its offensive against Hezbollah. The IDF noted that evacuation orders were issued for several buildings in targeted areas to minimize civilian casualties. However, residents reported extensive bombings, with the Basta attack marking a significant escalation of Israeli airstrikes on central Beirut. CNN reported that this follows a similar strike last Sunday that killed a Hezbollah spokesperson.

In addition to Beirut, Israeli airstrikes have hit other regions of Lebanon. In the Baalbek-Hermel area, eastern Lebanon, an airstrike on Shmistar claimed the lives of at least 13 people, including four children, and left 13 others injured. Further strikes in nearby towns resulted in 11 more fatalities and 32 injuries. In southern Lebanon, the city of Tyre was also targeted, with five people killed and 19 others injured in the bombardment.

Since the start of Israel’s military campaign in September, airstrikes have killed numerous Hezbollah commanders and severely damaged infrastructure across Lebanon. The conflict has led to widespread devastation, with the United Nations reporting over 3,000 deaths and the displacement of more than one million people.

