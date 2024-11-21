ICC Issues Arrest Warrants for Israeli PM Netanyahu, Hamas Officials

The International Criminal Court (ICC) has issued arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant, and several Hamas officials, accusing them of war crimes and crimes against humanity. The charges relate to the ongoing conflict in Gaza and the October 2023 attacks that led to Israel's military offensive in Palestinian territories.

The ICC’s move designates Netanyahu and the others as internationally wanted suspects, a decision that could further isolate them on the global stage and complicate efforts to broker a ceasefire to end the 13-month conflict.

However, the practical impact of the warrants is limited since Israel, along with its key ally the United States, is not a member of the ICC. Furthermore, several of the Hamas officials named in the warrants have been killed during the conflict.

The ICC’s three-judge panel unanimously stated there were reasonable grounds to believe that both Netanyahu and Gallant deliberately deprived Gaza’s civilian population of essential resources, including food, water, medical supplies, fuel, and electricity. The court emphasized that such actions constitute grave violations under international law.

Israeli leaders have strongly criticized the ICC's actions. Netanyahu labelled the warrants as “disgraceful and antisemitic,” while the Israeli Foreign Ministry argued the court lacks jurisdiction over the matter.

In a statement on X (formerly Twitter), Foreign Ministry spokesperson Oren Marmorstein claimed Israel had not been given the opportunity to investigate the allegations itself and defended the nation’s legal system as independent and respected.

The United States has also condemned the ICC’s decision. President Joe Biden expressed support for Israel’s right to defend itself against Hamas, aligning with Israel’s stance on the issue.

Hamas, which has also been named in the ICC’s warrants, rejected the court's accusations, further escalating the controversy surrounding the decision.

The ICC acts as a court of last resort, intervening only when domestic authorities are unable or unwilling to investigate alleged crimes. Israel, which is not a member state, has faced criticism from rights groups for its historical challenges in investigating itself on similar issues.