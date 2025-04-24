After Pahalgam Terror Attack, India Declares Pak Defence Staff ‘Persona Non Grata’

In a sharp escalation of diplomatic tensions, India on Wednesday expelled Pakistani military diplomats from its High Commission in New Delhi and announced a series of strong measures following the deadly terrorist attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, which left 26 people dead and several others injured.

Pakistan’s senior-most diplomat in India, Saad Ahmad Warraich, was summoned to the Ministry of External Affairs and handed a formal Persona Non Grata notice for the Defence, Naval, and Air Advisors posted at the Pakistani High Commission. These officials have been given a week to leave the country. India will also withdraw its corresponding military advisors from the Indian High Commission in Islamabad. Both nations will reduce their High Commission staff from 55 to 30 by May 1, 2025, and five support personnel from each side will be pulled back immediately.

The decision was taken during a high-level meeting of the Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS) chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The meeting was attended by Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, and External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar, among others. Addressing the media after the meeting, Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri announced a raft of measures that reflect India’s tough stance in the wake of the attack.

In a move with significant geopolitical implications, India has placed the Indus Waters Treaty in abeyance, stating that the agreement will remain suspended until Pakistan takes verifiable and irreversible steps to end its support for cross-border terrorism.

Additionally, the Integrated Check Post at Attari, a vital transit route for people and goods between the two countries, will be closed with immediate effect. Those who have already crossed into India with valid endorsements will be permitted to return through the same route until May 1.

India also announced the suspension of the SAARC Visa Exemption Scheme (SVES) for Pakistani nationals. All previously issued SVES visas stand cancelled, and Pakistani citizens currently in India under this scheme must leave within 48 hours.

Misri emphasized that the CCS reviewed the broader security landscape and has directed all forces to remain on high alert. He reaffirmed India’s commitment to holding the perpetrators of the Pahalgam attack accountable and ensuring that those responsible for sponsoring terrorism face the consequences.

