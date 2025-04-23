Pahalgam Terror Attack: Prime Minister Modi Chairs Security Meeting

In the aftermath of the deadly terror attack on tourists in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, Prime Minister Narendra Modi convened a high-level meeting of the Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS) on Wednesday, shortly after returning to the national capital, having cut short his official visit to Saudi Arabia. The meeting came just a day after the tragic attack, which claimed the lives of 27 innocent victims and left many others critically injured.

Attended by Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, and External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar, the CCS deliberated on the evolving security situation in the region. The Cabinet meeting emphasized a resolute response to the terrorists behind the heinous act, with top officials underscoring India's unwavering policy of zero tolerance toward terrorism.

In the wake of the terrorist attack in Pahalgam, chaired a meeting of the CCS at 7, Lok Kalyan Marg. pic.twitter.com/bZj5gggp5l — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 23, 2025

Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh, who expressed his condolences to the victims' families, reiterated the government’s commitment to bringing those responsible to justice. He vowed that the perpetrators would face a "loud and clear" response from India.

“We have a policy of zero tolerance towards terrorism, and the government will take every necessary step to ensure that the perpetrators and their sponsors are brought to justice,” Singh declared. “We lost many innocent lives in the cowardly act in Pahalgam, and we are deeply distressed. My condolences to the families who lost their loved ones.”

Earlier, Rajnath Singh chaired a separate meeting with National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval, Air Force Chief Marshal A.P. Singh, and other senior security officials to assess the security situation in Jammu and Kashmir. Discussions focused on the immediate response and long-term strategies to counter terrorism in the region.

Meanwhile, Amit Shah, the Union Home Minister, who also visited the attack site in Pahalgam, expressed deep concern over the tragic loss of life. Shah, who chaired a security review meeting in Srinagar, emphasized the importance of increased vigilance and action against terrorist networks operating in the region.

A National Investigation Agency (NIA) team has been deployed to support Jammu and Kashmir Police in their investigation, and security forces have initiated a search operation to track down the terrorists involved. The Jammu and Kashmir government has also heightened security in the region to prevent further attacks and ensure the safety of citizens.

The Pahalgam attack, one of the most deadly in the Kashmir valley in recent years, has sent shockwaves through the nation, raising concerns over the ongoing security challenges in Jammu and Kashmir despite efforts to restore normalcy.