AGP Leaders Meet Amit Shah in Delhi Amid Cracks in Assam Alliance

Even as tensions between the BJP and its long-standing ally Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) spiral in politically volatile regions of Assam, AGP President and state Cabinet Minister Atul Bora led a high-level delegation to New Delhi on Thursday to meet Union Home Minister Amit Shah. BJP National President and Union Minister JP Nadda was also present during the meeting.

The AGP team included Minister and Working President Keshab Mahanta, Rajya Sabha MP and AGP General Secretary Birendra Prasad Baishya, and Lok Sabha MP Phani Bhusan Choudhury, signaling a strong show of unity from the party’s top brass at a time when its alliance with the BJP is showing visible cracks.

Taking to X, Atul Bora wrote, “Had the honour of leading an AGP delegation to meet Hon’ble Union Home Minister Shri @AmitShah Ji in New Delhi today. Hon’ble BJP National President and Union Minister Shri @JPNadda Ji was present during the meeting.”

Bora went on to say, “We expressed our heartfelt gratitude to Shri Amit Shah Ji for his unwavering support and visionary leadership, which continue to guide Assam toward lasting peace and accelerated progress.”

Reiterating AGP’s support for the NDA, he added, “Under the NDA Government, Assam has witnessed transformative development, and the AGP, a proud ally of the BJP-led NDA, remains firmly committed to this journey of unprecedented growth and stability.” He further stated, “The BJP-AGP alliance will continue working in close coordination to ensure inclusive development and a brighter future for every citizen of our state.”

However, the display of unity in Delhi stands in stark contrast to the ground reality unfolding in Assam.

Over the past few days, tensions within the BJP-AGP alliance have flared up dramatically in Golakganj and Kaliabor, two politically sensitive regions that have become flashpoints ahead of the 2026 Assembly elections.

In Golakganj, violence broke out during a confrontation between BJP and AGP workers at the local sub-divisional office over panchayat body formation. The situation turned volatile after Ujjal Pradhani, a Koch-Rajbongshi youth activist, was allegedly assaulted by BJP leader Biswajit Das in full public view. The incident drew sharp condemnation, with various ethnic and regional organisations submitting a memorandum demanding the immediate arrest of Das and other BJP leaders.

“The BJP leaders are acting like a private militia, targeting ethnic youth and provoking conflict under the guise of alliance politics,” said one angry protester. “We demand justice within 24 hours or we will launch a state-wide agitation.”

Simultaneously, in Kaliabor, AGP’s traditional stronghold, the alliance is under stress for entirely different reasons. BJP workers there have accused AGP cadres of “gundagiri,” physical assault, and issuing death threats. The dispute reached a boiling point in the Tubukijarani Gaon Panchayat, where BJP workers allege their members were assaulted and intimidated by AGP loyalists.

“Since my youth, I have stood with BJP, even now when I barely have teeth in my mouth. I have grown old with this party,” said a visibly shaken BJP worker during a protest. “But now in Kaliabor, we feel lost. Our so-called ally AGP is acting out of jealousy. We want a BJP candidate — nothing else will do.”

One BJP worker even went as far as issuing a suicide threat if the party failed to nominate a candidate from the area for the 2026 elections. Coordinated protests have since broken out across nearby panchayats, including Laokhowa, with BJP supporters demanding the removal of AGP leaders they accuse of undermining the party’s grassroots network.

The discontent has sparked a major political embarrassment for the BJP-AGP alliance in Assam. While the BJP leadership has remained silent on the escalating discord, sources suggest internal assessments are underway, particularly in constituencies where AGP's influence could hinder BJP’s growth.

Party veterans are openly expressing their frustration. “We fought tooth and nail to make the BJP what it is today. Now we’re being beaten and sidelined by our own allies. Is this what we worked for all these years?” said an elderly BJP loyalist from Kaliabor.

Despite this growing unrest, Atul Bora has attempted to downplay the situation, describing it as a “family issue.” Speaking to reporters earlier, he remarked, “Differences and misunderstandings happen even within a family. This is an internal matter of our party.”

But political observers see this as a sign of AGP’s internal struggle, one that stems from the party’s diminishing clout and identity under the dominating presence of the BJP.

