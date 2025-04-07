AICTE to Roll Out Engineering Textbooks in 12 Indian Languages by 2026; Assamese Included

In a push towards inclusive and accessible technical education, the All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) is aiming to make engineering textbooks available in 12 Indian languages for all diploma and degree courses by December 2026.

Speaking to the media, AICTE Chairman Prof T G Sitharam revealed that textbooks for the first and second years of engineering diploma and degree courses have already been prepared and uploaded. These materials are now available in Hindi, Assamese, Bengali, Gujarati, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Odia, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu, and Urdu.

Work is currently underway on textbooks for the third and fourth years, with around 40 to 50 books for the third year already completed. The initiative covers core engineering branches, including civil, mechanical, electrical, electronics, and computer science, all aligned with AICTE’s model curriculum.

“These are state-of-the-art books developed to help students understand concepts in their mother tongue,” said Prof Sitharam. He noted that the books are designed with structured elements such as unit objectives, outcome-based learning, and problem-solving exercises to enhance comprehension and application.

To accelerate the translation process, AICTE is leveraging artificial intelligence. “We are now using our own deep learning model, which can translate a book in about 10 minutes with around 80 percent accuracy. Experts then review and correct the output,” he explained.

While the Indian Constitution recognises 22 official languages, the current focus is on 12 major regional languages due to funding limitations.

Prof Sitharam clarified that the initiative is entirely optional. “We are not forcing any student to study in a regional language. This is about providing an option. Many students from rural areas are more comfortable studying in their mother tongue,” he said.

Addressing concerns around employability, he acknowledged the challenge but emphasized the government's commitment to promoting this model. “For many, English becomes a double burden—first they have to learn the subject, and then the language. If students understand the subject well in their own language, they will be better engineers,” he stated.

He cited international examples like Canada and Switzerland, where higher education is offered in native languages, and argued that India should not be an exception.

