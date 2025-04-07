Over 1000 Startups Onboarded as GeM Drives Engagement at Startup Mahakumbh 2025

Startup Mahakumbh 2025 concluded in New Delhi on April 5, marking a major milestone in India’s innovation and entrepreneurship landscape. The three-day event brought together a vibrant mix of startup founders, investors, policymakers, and thought leaders from across the country. Among the standout participants was the Government e-Marketplace (GeM), which played a central role as a strategic presenting partner, signaling a new chapter in startup engagement with public procurement.

GeM’s presence at the event was transformational. Its pavilion, buzzing with activity, emerged as one of the busiest zones at the venue. With over 2,500 startup queries addressed and more than 1,000 new registrations completed, the enthusiasm around tapping into government procurement as a growth avenue was clearly visible.

Throughout the event, GeM engaged directly with startup founders, venture capitalists, incubators, and government stakeholders to deliver a clear message: public procurement is no longer just an administrative process but a national opportunity for inclusive growth.

One of the key moments of the event came during GeM’s panel discussion that drew a packed audience. Industry leaders, ministry officials, and GeM representatives explored themes such as India’s growth trajectory, the role of state procurement, and the potential of emerging technologies in governance. The discussions highlighted actionable insights and underscored a strong collaborative spirit between startups and the public sector.

The GeM Pavilion also hosted over 1,500 interactive sessions, including one-on-one mentoring, group onboarding workshops, and live product demonstrations. These sessions provided startups with real-time support in understanding and navigating the procurement landscape. For many early-stage companies, this was their first exposure to the mechanics of selling to the government.

More than 70 startups were showcased at the GeM Pavilion, including 30 winners of the platform’s flagship “Start-o-nauts Challenge.” These winners were given complimentary pods to exhibit their innovations and directly connect with government buyers and collaborators, opening doors to impactful partnerships.

GeM CEO Shri Ajay Bhadoo, in his keynote address, emphasized the need to harness the full potential of public procurement. “Let’s work together and unlock the true potential of public procurement in driving startup growth, inclusive development, and Atmanirbhar Bharat,” he stated.

To date, GeM has facilitated public procurement transactions worth over Rs 38,500 crore from more than 30,000 startups. Its strong presence at Startup Mahakumbh 2025 was not just a showcase of its past successes but a statement of intent for the future.

GeM’s efforts are part of a larger national push to build a robust startup ecosystem. Launched in 2016, the Startup India initiative under the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) provides tax exemptions, self-certification, and access to a Rs 10,000 crore Fund of Funds to help startups scale.

NITI Aayog’s Atal Innovation Mission (AIM) is driving innovation at the grassroots through Atal Tinkering Labs in schools and Atal Incubation Centres in higher education institutions. Meanwhile, funding support for emerging technology startups is being provided through initiatives like TIDE 2.0 and SAMRIDH under the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology. These schemes are designed to accelerate startups working in areas such as artificial intelligence, blockchain, and the Internet of Things.

Efforts to promote inclusivity are also gaining ground. Programs like Digital India GENESIS focus on supporting startups from remote and underserved areas. In parallel, women entrepreneurs are being empowered through targeted initiatives like Stand-Up India, the Women Entrepreneurship Platform by NITI Aayog, and the Mahila Coir Yojana.

These collective efforts have helped India become the third-largest startup ecosystem in the world, with over 1.25 lakh DPIIT-recognised startups. As the momentum from Startup Mahakumbh 2025 carries forward, GeM stands out as a key pillar in this growth story. Its role in connecting startups with government buyers is redefining how innovation and governance intersect in New India.

