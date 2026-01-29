Ajit Pawar Laid to Rest With Full State Honour as Maharashtra Mourns a Political Heavyweight

Maharashtra bade farewell to Deputy Chief MinisterAjit Pawar on Wednesday as his last rites were held with full state honours at the Vidya Pratishthan campus in Baramati, the political heartland he represented for decades. What is usually a quiet institutional space witnessed an extraordinary gathering of mourners, united by shock and sorrow over the sudden loss of one of the state’s most powerful political figures.

Pawar’s sons performed the final rituals, lighting the pyre amid chants and folded hands from thousands who had travelled from across the state to pay their last respects. The tricolour covering his mortal remains stood as a reminder of his long and often decisive role in Maharashtra’s governance, spanning several administrations and political phases.

The ceremony drew leaders from across the political spectrum, reflecting the reach of Pawar’s influence beyond party loyalties. Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, Union Minister Nitin Gadkariand Nationalist Congress Party founderSharad Pawar were present at the ground. Several senior politicians and public figures, including actor Riteish Deshmukh, also attended, underlining the widespread sense of loss.

As slogans hailing “Ajit Dada” rang through the crowd, emotions ran high. Pawar’s wife Sunetra Pawar remained by the family’s side throughout the proceedings, joined by close relatives, including his nephew Rohit Pawar. Senior Congress leaders Sushil Kumar Shinde and Praniti Shinde were among those who personally offered condolences to the family.

Ajit Pawar’s death in a plane crash earlier this week had sent ripples through Maharashtra’s political landscape, catching allies and opponents alike off guard. The scenes in Baramati reflected more than a formal state ceremony—they marked the passing of a leader who commanded loyalty at the grassroots and authority in power corridors, leaving behind a silence that many supporters said felt impossible to absorb.

