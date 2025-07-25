Akhil Gogoi Slams Assam Govt For Hiring Retired Professors In Colleges

Sivasagar MLA and Raijor Dal Chief Akhil Gogoi has strongly criticized the Assam government's decision to appoint retired professors in state colleges, calling it a grave injustice to the lakhs of educated but unemployed youth in the state.

Advertisment

“There are lakhs of unemployed people in Assam, and among them, nearly 27 lakh are educated,” Gogoi said in a strong statement.

“Yet, instead of creating opportunities for these young minds, the BJP-led government is choosing to recycle retired individuals- people who have already exhausted their most productive years in academia.”

According to Gogoi, those who have retired no longer possess the creative capacity or dynamic energy required for contemporary teaching roles. “At a time when Assam's youth are desperately seeking employment, this decision amounts to an outright betrayal,” he remarked.

He also urged unemployed youths across the state to rise up against what he termed a “conspiracy” against their future. He has strongly condemned and opposed this decision and called upon all educated unemployed youth to unite and resist this policy

Adding fuel to the growing criticism, the All Assam Students’ Union (AASU) also came out against the move. AASU President Utpal Sarma lashed out at Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma for publicly endorsing the controversial recruitment of retired teachers.

“The Chief Minister says he supports it 101 percent. We say it is a 101 percent slap in the face of highly educated unemployed youth,” Sarma remarked sharply.

Also Read: Govt Betraying Youth with Retired Hires, Says AASU Chief