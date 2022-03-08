Alia Bhatt To Star Alongside Gal Gadot In Netflix Spy Thriller

Bollywood star Alia Bhatt is all set to make her Hollywood debut alongside Gal Gadot and Jamie Dornan for Netflix’s international spy thriller ‘Heart of Stone’.

According to reports, the project will be helmed by British filmmaker Tom Harper. Greg Rucka and Allison Schroeder have contributed to the script. Plot details are being kept under wraps.

The project will be produced by Skydance's David Ellison, Dana Goldberg, and Don Granger along with Mockingbird's Bonnie Curtis and Julie Lynn and Pilot Wave's Gadot and Jaron Varsano.

Harper, Rucka, and Patty Whitcher are executively producing.

Also Read: Tamil Nadu Student Joins Ukrainian Forces to Fight Against Russia

Alia was recently seen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s ‘Gangubai Kathiawadi’ which is doing quiet well in the box office. It secured the third-biggest opening last weekend as well the biggest non-holiday opening for a Bollywood film since the start of the pandemic.

She will be next seen in Ayan Mukerji's 'Brahmastra', co-starring her beau Ranbir Kapoor. The movie will also feature megastar Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna Akkineni and Mouni Roy. The film will release on September 9, 2022.

Alia will also cameo in SS Rajamouli's magnum opus 'RRR' which will also feature Ram Charan, Jr NTR, and Ajay Devgn in pivotal roles.

Also Read: PM Modi Extends Greetings On International Women's Day