Amit Shah Highlights Northeast Peace Milestone: 12 Accords, Thousands Join Mainstream

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday announced a major breakthrough in the government's peace initiatives in the Northeast, highlighting the signing of 12 key peace accords since 2019. These agreements have led to the surrender of 10,900 militants, marking a significant step towards stability in the region.

"Since our government took charge, we have engaged in discussions with all armed groups in the Northeast. From 2019 till now, 12 crucial peace accords have been signed, and 10,900 youth have laid down their arms to join the mainstream. I recently visited Bodoland, where thousands of youth are now embracing development," Shah stated in the Rajya Sabha.

Shah’s visit to Bodoland underscored the government’s commitment to regional development, witnessing firsthand the transformation in the area. His remarks come against the backdrop of an improving security situation in the Northeast, with official data indicating a 71% reduction in insurgency-related incidents, a 60% drop in security forces’ casualties, and an 82% decline in civilian deaths since 2014.

The Northeast region, comprising eight states—Assam, Arunachal Pradesh, Manipur, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Nagaland, Sikkim, and Tripura—has long grappled with insurgency and underdevelopment. However, proactive efforts by the central government have resolved several decades-old disputes, paving the way for long-term peace and progress. Among the notable peace agreements signed are the NLFT(SD) Peace Agreement in 2019, which led to the surrender of 88 cadres with 44 arms, and the Bru Agreement in 2020, ensuring the permanent settlement of Bru (Reang) families in Tripura with a financial package of Rs. 661 crore.

The Bodo Peace Accord signed in 2020 resolved the long-standing Bodo issue, leading to the surrender of 1,615 cadres of the National Democratic Front of Bodoland (NDFB).

The Karbi Peace Accord in 2021 brought an end to the Karbi Anglong crisis in Assam, integrating over 1,000 armed cadres into the mainstream.

Similarly, the Adivasi Peace Accord of 2022 enabled 1,182 cadres from eight Adivasi groups to abandon arms and reintegrate into society. In 2023, the DNLA Peace Agreement saw 181 cadres of the Dimasa National Liberation Army (DNLA) surrender in Assam, while the UNLF Peace Agreement marked a historic shift towards peace in Manipur as the United National Liberation Front (UNLF) agreed to return to the mainstream. Later in the same year, the ULFA Peace Agreement ensured that the United Liberation Front of Assam (ULFA) would disband its armed organization and uphold the democratic process.

During his visit to the 57th Annual Conference of the All Bodo Students Union (ABSU) in Assam's Kokrajhar, Shah reaffirmed the government’s commitment to fully implementing the Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR) Peace Agreement. He noted that 82% of the agreement’s provisions have already been implemented and assured that the remaining aspects would be fulfilled within the next two years. A key achievement in Bodoland was the revocation of the Armed Forces (Special Powers) Act (AFSPA) from the entire region on April 1, 2022, signaling a return to normalcy. Shah emphasized that the region is now on a path of economic growth and social stability.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had previously highlighted in November 2023 that more than 10,000 youths in Assam abandoned arms due to the successful peace accords.

