APSC CCE 2023 Final Results Out | Check Here

A total of 235 candidates are set to take up crucial public service offices in the state with the Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) announcing the results for Combined Competitive Examination (CCE) 2023 on Thursday.

According to the notification, the interviews were held between November 13 and 29, and the results were finalized today.

As many as 45 candidates have been selected for Assam Civil Service, 35 for Assam Police Service, one each for Superintendent of Taxes and Superintendent of Excise, 13 for Assam Finance Service, and more. The highest number of candidates, 107, were selected for the Assistant Accounts Officer position.

Notably, a total of 67,251 candidates had appeared for the state civil services examinations.

Download the entire merit list here:

APSC CCE 2023 final result.pdf