APSC Scam: Biplab Sarma Committee’s Creditability at Stake

The Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) scam has taken a new turn with shocking revelations from Mukul Saikia, the primary investigating officer in the case. In an exclusive interview with Pratidin Time Executive Editor Sunit Kr Bhuyan, Saikia exposed glaring lapses in the Biplab Sarma Judicial Committee’s proceedings, questioning its intent and credibility.

Saikia revealed that he was never summoned by the commission, despite having led the investigation into the scam. "I should have been called because I had investigated the matter. Perhaps someone didn’t want me to be before the commission and testify under oath," he stated.

He further alleged that the statement made before the commission by Mrigen Saikia appeared to be pre-scripted, designed to shield the key masterminds behind the scam while targeting individuals with minor or no roles.

Mrigen Saikia’s statement given before the Biplab Sarma Commission has been exploited by Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma and the BJP accusing the Congress of being hand in glove. The opposition pointed out that all the Congress leaders who promoted infamous APSC Chairman Rakesh Paul are now in BJP and powerful ministers including Chief Minister Dr Sarma.

“The commission conveniently focused on trivial matters like wedding gifts worth ₹3 lakh while protecting the real culprits," Saikia claimed, adding that the inquiry seemed biased and selective in its findings.

His explosive claims have ignited a political firestorm in Assam. The Secretary of the Assam Judicial Protection Organization (AJPO), Jagadish Bhuyan, questioned the credibility of the Biplab Sarma Judicial Committee.

"Mukul Saikia’s revelations cast serious doubts on whether the commission was genuinely investigating or merely serving a pre-decided agenda," Bhuyan remarked.

As political tempers flare, opposition parties and legal experts are demanding a fresh, transparent probe into the APSC scam to uncover the full truth. The controversy surrounding the commission’s report continues to deepen, raising concerns over judicial impartiality and the protection of powerful figures allegedly involved in the scam.