Arunachal: Villagers Clash With Jawans At Assam Rifles Camp

Following the apprehension of a village elder by Assam Rifles in Arunachal Pradesh’s Changlang district, clashes erupted between security personnel and locals causing several injuries.

The incident occurred late on Wednesday night when Assam Rifles troopers apprehended the headman of Old Plone village in Miao circle of Changlang and brought him to its camp.

Villagers protested the move and reached the Assam Rifles camp in large numbers. To disperse the crowd, the jawans resorted to baton-charge. However, they faced retaliation from the angered locals who pelted stones at the camp causing a tense situation.

Several villagers were grievously injured in the baton charge as tensions ran high. Upon receiving information, Arunachal police led by a senior official reached the scene and brought the situation under control. The apprehended individual was also let go by Assam Rifles.

