Arvind Kejriwal Criticizes EC After FIR Against Delhi CM Atishi

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday criticized the Election Commission (EC) after an FIR was filed against Chief Minister Atishi for allegedly violating the model code of conduct. Kejriwal accused the EC of bias and claimed that his Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is fighting against a "rotten system" that needs reform.

Referring to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Kejriwal alleged that the EC has failed to act against BJP leaders despite instances of poll code violations. "Their leaders openly distribute money, sarees, blankets, gold chains etc., get fake votes made, yet not even an FIR is registered. But an FIR is immediately registered against Chief Minister Atishi ji," Kejriwal tweeted in Hindi.

Kejriwal further stated, "Aam Aadmi Party is fighting against the entire system. This rotten system has to be changed and cleaned together with the people. Both BJP and Congress are part of the same rotten system."

The FIR against Atishi was filed following a complaint from the returning officer, alleging misuse of a government vehicle for campaign purposes. According to the complaint, a PWD government vehicle was used to transport election materials to AAP’s campaign office, reported India Today.

The model code of conduct came into effect in Delhi on January 7 after the EC announced the schedule for the Delhi Assembly Elections 2025. The elections will be held in a single phase on February 5, with vote counting scheduled for February 8.

Delhi is set to witness a fierce triangular contest among the AAP, BJP, and Congress. The Kejriwal-led AAP is aiming for a third consecutive term, while the BJP is focused on unseating the ruling party. Meanwhile, the Congress, which failed to secure even a single seat in the last two assembly elections, is looking to increase its tally by cutting into the vote share of both AAP and BJP.

