Congress Targets Kejriwal Over Old Video Of Remarks On Reservation

The Congress intensified its criticism of former Delhi Chief Minister and AAP convenor Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday, sharing an old video purportedly showcasing his views on reservation. The party alleged that the video explains Kejriwal’s silence on key issues such as the caste census and the removal of the 50 per cent reservation cap.

Congress General Secretary Jairam Ramesh shared the undated video on X, in which Kejriwal is allegedly heard advocating for limiting reservation benefits to families who are economically well-off. “We also believe that if a family, from these sections of society... if someone is economically well-off, then that person should not get reservation; someone else should get reservation,” Kejriwal is heard saying in the clip.

While AAP has not yet responded to the video, and its authenticity remains unverified, Ramesh used the occasion to question Kejriwal’s stance. “Kejriwal's views must be heard on the issue of reservation. Now it is understood why he remains silent on the removal of the 50 per cent cap on reservation for SCs, STs, and OBCs in government jobs and education, and on caste census,” Ramesh wrote in Hindi on X.

The remarks from the Congress leader came a day after Rahul Gandhi launched a scathing attack on both Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Kejriwal. Speaking at a rally for the Delhi Assembly polls, Gandhi claimed that Kejriwal and Modi shared similar ideologies, accusing them of denying due rights to backward communities, Dalits, tribals, and minorities.

Criticizing the AAP government, Gandhi said, “Despite rising pollution, corruption, and inflation in the national capital, Kejriwal follows Modi's strategy of propaganda and false promises.” He also praised the work of former Congress leader Sheila Dikshit’s three terms as Delhi Chief Minister, asserting that neither AAP nor BJP could match the Congress' track record. Gandhi further pledged to conduct a caste survey in Delhi if the Congress comes to power.

Responding to Gandhi’s remarks, Kejriwal refrained from direct criticism. Taking to X, the AAP leader said, “Rahul Gandhi abused me a lot, but I will not comment on his statements. His fight is to save Congress; my fight is to save the country.”

Although the Congress and AAP are both members of the INDIA bloc, the two parties are contesting the Delhi Assembly elections separately.