Asam Sahitya Sabha Elections: Anuradha Sharma Pujari Withdraws Name

Renowned journalist and author Anuradha Sharma Pujari has urged the Asam Sahitya Sabha to withdraw her name from consideration for the position of president. She expressed her gratitude to the literary organization for being considered in the first place, however, she said that her personal and professional engagements at present will prevent her from taking on additional responsibility.

In a letter addressed to Asam Sahitya Sabha, Pujari wrote, “With due respect, I would like to let you know that I am extremely grateful for being considered among the five-member list of candidates for the position of president of the Asam Sahitya Sabha for the duration of 2025-2027. Apart from me, the other four candidates have immensely contributed to the language and culture and are very senior entities. However, if anyone from this list were to withdraw the nomination, it would not hinder the process.”

“As I do not want to enter the process for a position at the Sahitya Sabha, I would like to withdraw my name from the list of candidates. My current engagements in my personal life will prevent me from taking up additional duties as the president of Asam Sahitya Sabha. My professional commitments at present with some important works and for the foreseeable future will also keep me from fulfilling my duties at a prestigious organization like Asam Sahitya Sabha to my full potential,” Pujari further wrote.

She then said that keeping in mind the seniority and experience of the candidates ahead of her on the list, it would be wise to not contest for the organization’s president.

“Hence, I want to apologize before the committee that had faith in me and included my name on the list. I will continue to extend my support to Asam Sahitya Sabha in all my capacity,” concluded the Satsori Editor.

Other developments

Notably, along with Dr Anuradha Sharma Pujari, Bhimakanta Baruah has also withdrawn his name from consideration for the post, leaving only three candidates. Baruah also wrote to the literary organization’s chief secretary.

The duo’s withdrawal has left Basanta Kumar Goswami, Dr Gobinda Prasad Sarma, and Upen Rabha Hakacham in contention for Asam Sahitya Sabha’s president’s post.

Also Read: Asom Sahitya Sabha Names Final Presidential Hopefuls