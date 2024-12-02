ASI Reports Resistance During Sambhal Mosque Survey To Court

The Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) has informed the court that it encountered resistance from both the management committee and locals while conducting a survey of the Shahi Jama Masjid in Uttar Pradesh's Sambhal.

Advertisment

ASI's counsel, Vishnu Sharma, stated that the control and management of the monument, along with any structural modifications, should remain under the agency's purview. "The mosque, notified as an ASI-protected monument in 1920, is under the purview of the agency and as such, public access to the structure should be permitted, provided it adheres to ASI regulations," Sharma told the court.

Sharma also referred to an incident from January 19, 2018, when an FIR was filed against the mosque's management committee for installing steel railings on the mosque’s steps without proper authorization. He emphasized that "unauthorised changes" to the mosque’s structure by the management committee are unlawful and should be restricted.

The controversy surrounding the mosque deepened last Sunday (November 24) after violence broke out during a controversial survey of the Mughal-era mosque. In response, the Uttar Pradesh government ordered a judicial probe into the incident, which saw five Muslims killed, though the government has officially acknowledged four deaths. The violence also left several police personnel injured and resulted in damage to vehicles.

Also Read: Sambhal Mosque Survey: SC Halts Action Till Allahabad HC Hearing