Sambhal Mosque Survey: SC Halts Action Till Allahabad HC Hearing

The Supreme Court on Friday asked an Uttar Pradesh civil court not to proceed in the suit against the Sambhal Jama Masjid until the mosque committee’s petition challenging the survey order is heard by the Allahabad High Court.

A civil court in Uttar Pradesh allowed a survey of the Sambhal Jama Masjid to verify whether the mosque was built over the ruins of some ancient temple. Today, Chief Justice of India (CJI) Sanjiv Khanna and Justice Sanjay Kumar heard a plea by the mosque committee against the UP civil court direction.

The survey as directed by the civil court in UP witnessed violent clashes between police, administration and local people. The clashes during the survey led to the killing of four people with several injured including police officers.

The Backdrop

The backdrop of the court direction and deadly turns of events is the claim that the ancient mosque, built during the Mughal era in the Sambhal district of UP was built on a Hindu temple. A petition was filed by Hindu activists claiming the Islamic religious site was originally a prominent Hindu temple that was dedicated to an avatar of Vishnu.

On November 19, a local civil court ordered an advocate commissioner to survey the Mosque. Following the court directive, a follow-up survey was conducted on November 24th, which led to violent clashes that resulted in deaths and injuries.

Peace and harmony must be maintained: SC

The Supreme Court directed the management committee of the Shahi Idgah Masjid in Uttar Pradesh's Sambhal to approach the Allahabad High Court to challenge the trial court's order. The Supreme Court urged maintaining peace and harmony while it halted any further actions by the trial court until the Allahabad HC gets the opportunity to hear the matter.

“Peace and harmony must be maintained. We have to be absolutely neutral,” the Supreme Court told the UP administration during the hearing.

The hearing in the bench of CJI Sanjiv Khanna and Justice Sanjay Kumar directed that the advocate commissioner’s report must be kept in a sealed cover and not be opened in the meantime.

On the other hand, Sambhal’s situation remains tense. Police so far have arrested 25 persons, including two women, and booked around 2,500 persons.

This includes Samajwadi Party (SP) MP Zia-ur-Rehman Barq, for the violence. Police claimed that it did not use any lethal weapons against the mob, which is contradicted by the chairperson of the mosque’s managing committee Zafar Ali, who said that he witnessed police firing bullets at the mob.

