Assam: 3 Drug Lords Arrested By Hojai Police

Hojai police in Assam arrested three infamous drug lords on Wednesday in two operations. The trio was presented before a court following their arrest, as per reports.

The police initially arrested Noor Ali and Akash Ali, two notorious drug kingpins. There are several previous cases registered against them at Hojai police station, sources said.

During their questioning, they revealed the name of another individual linked to the illicit drug trade. He has been identified as Basudev Gop, who was subsequently arrested.

Officials informed that although Gop is a resident of Lanka town in the Hojai district, he ran his narcotics operation from Dimapur.

Following their arrest, they have been produced before a court. Further details are awaited.

Earlier, the Government Railway Police (GRP) in Hojai was alleged to have allowed a drug dealer to walk free in exchange for money. The railway police were accused of freeing Siraj Uddin by the residents of Bhuyanpatti village, following his arrest with incriminating evidence.

Siraj had been detained near Hojai railway station with four containers of narcotics, an iron knuckle, and a two-wheeler with registration AS 02 N 8920.

The allegations came after he was seen out in the open celebrating with fireworks, leading to public outrage and questions about the integrity of the police. Hojai police officers at the scene intervened and brought Siraj Uddin to the police station that night, easing the situation temporarily.

