Assam: 5 Newly Elected Representatives Take Oath As MLAs

Assam assembly speaker Biswajit Daimary administered the oaths to five newly elected MLAs of Assam on Friday. The oath-taking ceremony was held at the Assam Legislative Assembly in Guwahati and presided over by Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.

The five MLAs—Diplu Ranjan Sarmah (Samaguri), Diptimayee Choudhury (Bongaigaon), Nihar Ranjan Das (Dholai), Nirmal Kumar Brahma (Sidli) and Diganta Ghatowar (Behali)—won from their respective constituencies in the recently held by-polls.

Among the five MLAs, there are three from the BJP while one each is from the ruling party’s two allies - Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) and United People’s Party Liberal (UPPL).

Resounding Wins In Bypolls

In the by-elections, necessitated by the transition of MLAs to MPs in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls, Congress drew a blank in five constituencies of Assam. BJP candidate Diganta Ghatowar picked up a huge win in Assam's Behali. Ghatowar secured 50,947 votes, winning by a margin of 9,051 votes over the nearest rival Congress candidate Jayanta Borah. It was a disappointing outing for AAP with its candidate Ananta Gogoi securing only 1,217 votes.

In Sidli, NDA ally UPPL's candidate Nirmal Kumar Brahma won by a margin of over 37,000 votes. He secured 95,243 votes, defeating nearest rival Suddho Kumar Basumatary of BPF.

In Bongaigaon, AGP's Diptimayee Choudhury won 74,734 votes to win against Congress candidate Brajenjit Singha. BJP's Diplu Ranjan Sarmah won against Congress candidate and Rakibul Hussain's son Tanzil Hussain, after falling behind initially. Sarmah ended up winning by over 22,000 votes.

BJP candidate Nihar Ranjan Das won the Dholai constituency by a margin of over 9,000 votes against Congress' Dhrubajyoti Purkayastha.

