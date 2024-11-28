BJP to Gain Electorally in Minority Dominated Constituencies: Himanta

“There is no discrepancy in implementing government’s beneficiary schemes, the reason why equal number of beneficiaries are there in areas whether it is minority dominated or majority dominated”—Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma said today in Guwahati.

In a rather self-assured appearance, Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma today said that BJP obtained 20,000-40,000 votes in Minority dominated segments in the recent Lok Sabha election. He said that even in places with 100% Minority voters, BJP has got sizeable votes, terming this unprecedented for his party.

The CM said that the minorities have benefited immensely from the schemes undertaken by the government like Arunodoy, grants to women self help groups etc. He said that the government and BJP don’t cater to ‘Appeasement Politics’.

In his statement, Mr. Sarma said that that the government has evicted who are settled illegally in protected land. Citing an example he said that evictions took place at Silsako as well, where Assamese people settled. Sarma said that the government sticks to the rule of law.

He also said that BJP will contest elections in certain Minority dominated assembly constituencies in 2026 elections with full vigour. “Rupohi, Lahorighat, Samaguri, Pub Goalpara, North karimganj and South Karimganj are the minority dominated constituencies that we are going to fight the lection with full strength and we have already started activities there”—Himanta commented.