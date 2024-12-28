Assam: 500 Leaders from Various Parties Join TMC in Guwahati

In a significant political development in Assam, around 500 leaders and workers from different parties joined the Trinamool Congress (TMC) during a programme held in Guwahati on Friday. The event was attended by TMC MP Sushmita Dev and Assam TMC president Ramen Borthakur.

Advertisment

The new members included leaders and workers from the Congress, Asom Gana Parishad (AGP), Assam Jatiya Parishad (AJP), Raijor Dal, and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). The influx of grassroots leaders into the TMC is being seen as a strategic boost for the party in the state.

Speaking to the media, Sushmita Dev highlighted the appeal of regional parties in combating the BJP’s dominance. "Today we have had a joining programme of about 500 people. Around 17-18 community leaders have joined us from the Indian National Congress, Asom Gana Parishad (AGP), AJP, Raijor Dal and BJP. They joined us (TMC) because these grassroot leaders were neglected in these parties. Trinamool Congress is a party of grassroot work.”

Dev further stressed the need for a fresh approach in Assam’s political landscape. "We hope to build up a strong team in Assam and we will fight against BJP. Whether it is a direct fight between BJP and Congress, BJP wins, but wherever fight between BJP and parties like TMC, DMK, or Samajwadi, BJP loses. So the people in Assam need to think differently. You shouldn't think about the contest of two national parties, because regional parties have a better strike rate and fighting ability against BJP.”