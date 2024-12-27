Assam: 4 Dead, Over 20 Affected in Silchar Water Contamination Incident

In a horrifying incident in Bhakatpur, Kathal Road, Silchar, at least four people have died, and over 20 others are suffering from waterborne diseases after consuming contaminated drinking water.

Local residents allege that the water supplied under the Bhakatpur Water Project, which is part of the Jal Jeevan Mission, was contaminated with harmful substances, leading to the outbreak of diarrheal diseases.

According to reports, the outbreak began a week ago when residents of the Sector 4 zone in Bhakatpur experienced a sudden wave of illness. Initially, two people were affected, but the number quickly rose, with nearly every household in the area reporting cases of diarrhoea. Several individuals were admitted to Silchar Medical College and Civil Hospital for treatment.

The situation took a tragic turn on December 22, with 40-year-old Shankar Dutta and 35-year-old Sharif Uddin succumbing to the disease. Two elderly residents, 65-year-old Putul Mia and 60-year-old Saidur Barbhuiya, also died on the 23rd and 24th, respectively.

Local residents are pointing to the drinking water from the Bhakatpur Water Project as the source of the contamination.

Meanwhile, sources informed that the concerned authorities have since collected water samples from the Bhakatpur Water Project and other households in the area for testing.

A medical camp has been set up to provide relief, and the health department is monitoring the situation.

Preliminary investigations suggest that the contaminated water has caused a widespread outbreak of diarrhoea and other related illnesses.

The tragic incident has sparked panic and concern across Silchar, with authorities now investigating the full extent of the contamination.