Assam CM's Beef Ban Proposal: A Response to Allegations or Political Strategy?

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has expressed his readiness to impose a ban on beef in the state, following allegations that BJP workers organized beef parties to influence voters in the Samaguri constituency during the recently concluded by poll.

Sarma countered these claims, pointing out that Samaguri had been under Congress control for 25 years, and the BJP's victory by 26,200 votes—defeating Congress candidate Tanzil Hussain—was more of Congress’s loss than BJP’s triumph.

Reacting to Congress MP Rakibul Hussain’s accusation that the BJP used beef to sway voters, Sarma remarked, “If Rakibul Hussain believes eating beef is wrong, then a complete ban should be implemented in Assam.” He further proposed writing to state Congress president Bhupen Borah to seek his stance on the matter. Sarma emphasized that if Congress agreed, he would bring the issue to the assembly and push for a statewide beef ban, applying to all communities to prevent beef from being used as a political tool.

The Chief Minister added, "If this step is taken, all issues related to beef in the state will be resolved." He also challenged Congress to provide a written commitment to support the beef ban, asserting that the BJP has consistently advocated for it, while Congress has opposed such a move in the assembly.

Sarma concluded by questioning whether Congress had been securing victories in Samaguri by offering beef to voters, suggesting that the idea was absurd. He even went so far as to say that if Congress endorsed a beef ban, he would encourage voters to support them in the 2026 assembly elections.