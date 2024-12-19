Assam Cabinet Further Eases Applications Under Mission Basundhara 3.0

With the last date of applications for land pattas under the Mission Basundhara 3.0 approaching, the Assam cabinet has moved to further ease the process for organizations such as Namghars, temples, clubs and educational institutions. Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, while addressing a press conference on Thursday informed that educational, religious and cultural institutions will no longer be required to submit the certificate of registration while applying under the scheme.

Advertisment

The move, Sarma said, will allow these institutions some additional time to get their organization registered. They will only have to submit registration documents while receiving the final offer of settlement for the land patta.

He said, “The last date for applications under Mission Basundhara 3.0 is December 31. We have received numerous complaints that Namghars, temples, clubs and educational institutions are having problems applying as they are required to be registered. As such, the cabinet today decided that from now on, a certificate of registration will not be required while applying giving these institutions an additional time of three to four months to get registered.”

Elucidating further the Assam Chief Minister said, “The process involves applying in the first stage followed by verification of application. Then a land advisory committee will give the organization a final offer of settlement for which they will have to pay Rs 500 to Rs 1,000. They will have to submit documents at that time.”

“From tomorrow, these organizations will be able to apply under Mission Basundhara, but before getting land patta they will have to show their registration documents. That is, they will get some additional time after December 31,” he added.

Sarma urged educational, religious and cultural organizations to apply under Mission Basundhara 3.0 by December 31 stating, “So far, we have received close to one lakh applications and the number should go further up by the last date.”

Cabinet approves rural connectivity project

Apart from the above decision, the Assam cabinet meeting today also gave approval to the construction of 14 rural road projects to improve rural connectivity. The projects will cost a combined Rs 81 crore and improve connectivity in six districts of the state.

After returning back from Thimphu, I chaired the #AssamCabinet meeting where we approved



✅₹1,272cr for setting up Namrup IV unit of BVFCL

✅ Conversion of Govt loans into equity in power utility companies

✅Judicial Township, North Guwahati

✅₹81cr for rural roads pic.twitter.com/JEI4SPHopQ — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) December 19, 2024

Also Read: Assam Cabinet Eases Land Patta Process For Civil Societies