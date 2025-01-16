Assam: Cachar Police Destroys Narcotics Worth Rs 279.28 Crore

Cachar Police on Thursday destroyed narcotics worth an astounding Rs 279.28 crore in a major operation. The operation, which involved the incineration of a wide range of drugs—including heroin, cannabis, Yaba tablets, and other illicit substances—was carried out at a brick kiln in Jatinga.

This decisive action by the police sends a powerful message to those involved in the illegal drug trade, underscoring the government’s zero-tolerance stance towards drug trafficking and its devastating consequences.

Earlier in December 2024, the Special Task Force (STF) of Assam Police disposed of 37,000 bottles of contraband Phensedyl cough syrup on Tuesday in Panikhaiti, located on the outskirts of Guwahati.