STF Intercepts White Scorpio, Recovers Heroin Worth 9 Crore in Kamrup

In a major drug bust operation, the Special Task Force (STF) intercepted a vehicle on January 14, 2025, at Amingaon based on a tip-off regarding the notorious Touthing narcotics family from Churachandpur, Manipur, transporting narcotics to peddlers in Hajo and Goreswar.

Advertisment

The vehicle, a White Scorpio (Registration No. AS 11 N 3141), was on its way from Mizoram to Kamrup. Led by Additional Superintendent of Police Kalyan Pathak, the STF team stopped the vehicle early in the morning. Two individuals, Onkhogin Touthing (driver) and Thangkhaelien (co-driver), were found inside.

Upon searching, 94 soap boxes containing heroin hidden in secret compartments were recovered. The drugs weighed a total of 1 kg 128 grams, with a street value estimated at approximately 9 crore rupees.

Following the interception, authorities arrested the intended buyers of the narcotics: Nurul Hussain from Dampur, Hajo, and Bitul Ali from Goreswar. The STF has initiated legal action against all the individuals involved in the operation.

This successful bust is a significant step in curbing drug trafficking activities in the region and highlights the continued efforts of law enforcement in combating narcotics-related crimes.

Also Read: Assam CM Announces Infrastructure Overhaul & Land Ownership for Rani Chapori