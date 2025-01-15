Assam Police Seize 9,000 Yaba Tablets in Cachar, Three Arrested

In a major crackdown on drug trafficking, Assam Police arrested three drug dealers in the Sonai Rangirghat area of Cachar district, seizing nearly 9,000 Yaba tablets. The operation was based on intelligence reports, targeting the expanding drug trade in the region.

The arrested individuals have been identified as Prabindra Riyang, Baharul Islam, and Prabhat Barman. The authorities confiscated a significant quantity of Yaba tablets, which are valued at over Rs 2 crore in the illicit market.

The police have initiated a thorough investigation into the case and are working to uncover the full scope of the drug trafficking network operating in the area.

This arrest underscores the Cachar Police's firm stance against the spread of narcotics, as they continue their efforts to combat the illegal drug trade.

The authorities are calling for heightened vigilance and support from the public to assist in eradicating this growing menace.