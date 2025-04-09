"HSLC Exam Results Will Not Be Released Tomorrow", Announces CM Sarma

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma informed that the results for the High School Leaving Certificate (HSLC) examination will not be released tomorrow (April 10).

He assured that once the results are ready, the board will announce them promptly. The Chief Minister also urged everyone to remain patient during this time.

In a post on platform ‘X’ on Wednesday, CM Sarma wrote, “I would like to inform all parents and students that the HSLC examination results will not be released tomorrow. Once the results are ready, the board will announce them promptly. Please remain patient.”

সকলো অভিভাৱক আৰু ছাত্ৰ-ছাত্ৰীসকলক ব‍্যাবে - matric পৰীক্ষাৰ ফলাফল কাইলৈ… — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) April 9, 2025

It may be mentioned that reports emerged earlier today that the Assam State School Education Board (ASSEB) is likely to announce the HSLC examination results tomorrow.