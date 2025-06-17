Assam CM Launches Rs 110 Crore Development Projects in Lakhimpur

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Monday unveiled and laid foundation stones for a slew of development initiatives in Lakhimpur district, with the total investment pegged at around Rs 110 crore.

During his visit, the Chief Minister inaugurated several newly completed infrastructures and flagged off construction work on multiple others, underscoring the state government’s commitment to accelerating growth in the region.

Among the notable projects inaugurated was the newly constructed office of the Chief Executive Officer of the Lakhimpur Zilla Parishad at Borimuri, completed at a cost of Rs 4 crore. He also launched the construction of a centralized community kitchen under the Akshaya Patra Foundation at Bebejia Kumartup in Azad, which is being developed at an estimated cost of Rs 26 crore.

Furthering the district’s green footprint, CM Sarma performed the bhoomi pujan for an eco-park in North Lakhimpur. Spanning 16 bighas of land, the eco-park will be developed with an investment of Rs 4.25 crore and will feature dense green cover cultivated using the Miyawaki technique. The park aims to serve as a conservation zone for rare and endangered plant species.

Additionally, the Chief Minister laid the foundation for the second phase of the North Lakhimpur Urban Water Supply Scheme, projected to cost Rs 65 crore. Once completed, the scheme will draw water from the Subansiri River and ensure safe, arsenic-free and fluoride-free drinking water for the town’s residents.

At the Lakhimpur College of Veterinary Science, Sarma inaugurated a series of new facilities, including a vocational training centre, an indoor stadium, a guest house, a gymnasium, and a canteen. These were developed at a combined cost of Rs 10.7 crore to boost education and sports infrastructure in the district.

Addressing a public gathering at Tyag Kshetra, Sarma highlighted the state government’s sustained efforts to enhance both urban and rural infrastructure in Lakhimpur. He pointed to key institutions such as Madhabdev University and Lakhimpur Medical College as milestones in the district’s academic upliftment. Emphasis was also placed on the development of spiritual centres in the region.

CM Sarma spoke of ongoing efforts to connect North Lakhimpur and Ghunasuti via a bridge over the Subansiri River, thereby linking Lakhimpur with Dhemaji through Dhakuakhana. He added that several major projects are transforming the district’s civic landscape, including a stadium at Chaboti, an Inter-State Bus Terminal (ISBT), a modern library, a bypass for North Lakhimpur town, a Government Law College, a Nursing College, and a cancer hospital.

Lauding the district’s progress, the Chief Minister remarked that Lakhimpur, alongside Biswanath and Dhemaji, has emerged as one of the fastest-developing regions in Assam in the past four and a half years.

He also praised local MLA Manab Deka and the district administration for their proactive efforts in turning Lakhimpur into a clean and sustainable urban centre. He cited the example of the Chandmari area in North Lakhimpur, where approximately four hectares of land along the Sumdiri River—once used as a dumping ground since the early 1980s—has now been cleared for the eco-park.

CM Sarma concluded his visit by offering condolences at the residence of Jonai MLA Bhubon Pegu in Silapathar, where he paid floral tributes to the legislator’s recently deceased mother.

