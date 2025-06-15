Assam CM Lays Foundation for Mega Kitchen to Boost Mid-Day Meals

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma laid the foundation stone for a centralised community kitchen in Dibrugarh, aimed at enhancing the Mid-Day Meal (MDM) system in government schools.

Under this initiative, nutritious meals will be provided to students at a subsidised rate of ₹12.50. The centralised kitchen will have the capacity to prepare food for one lakh students daily, ensuring consistency in quality and hygiene.

The food prepared in the centralised kitchen will be transported to schools using specially designed vehicles equipped with hot chambers, ensuring that the meals remain warm and fresh when served to the students.

The state government has allocated ₹25 crore for the implementation of this project. Similar centralised kitchens will also be established in Majuli, Nalbari, Lakhimpur, and Tezpur.

Officials have clarified that the launch of this project will not affect the employment of existing cooks working under the Mid-Day Meal Scheme. Instead, the initiative is expected to improve operational efficiency and support their roles further.

