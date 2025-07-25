Assam CM Lays Foundation for Rs 146.43 Cr Infra Overhaul at Dibrugarh University

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Thursday laid the foundation stones for a significant infrastructure upgrade at Dibrugarh University. The initiative, with a total financial outlay of Rs 146.43 crore, is being implemented under the PM-USHA Scheme and the Chief Minister's Special Grant.

Under the PM-USHA Scheme, Rs 70.94 crore has been allocated for key infrastructure development, which includes a 176-bed girls' hostel, academic and research buildings, an incubation centre, a new library, a computer lab, and other modern facilities.

Additionally, projects worth Rs 75.49 crore will be undertaken under the Chief Minister's Special Grant. These include the construction of a 324-bed girls' hostel, extension and repair of internal roads, construction of a Type-IV housing block with 16 quarters, development of a sports complex with synthetic tracks, and the upgradation of the gymnasium, among other works.

Speaking on the occasion, Chief Minister Sarma said that the project aims to modernise and expand the university's infrastructure to support academic, research, and extracurricular growth. He said the initiatives would include upgrading facilities, integrating advanced technology, improving energy efficiency, and ensuring long-term sustainability.

The enhanced infrastructure, he said, will transform learning spaces, student accommodation, laboratories, and accessibility, enabling the university to meet global educational standards and foster a vibrant academic community.

CM Sarma further noted that, established in 1965, Dibrugarh University has evolved into a leading research-driven institution, championing multidisciplinary education and celebrating cultural diversity. The university offers a dynamic learning environment that integrates regional issues with global perspectives. Therefore, strengthening the university's infrastructure is of paramount importance to empower the institution in pursuing its academic and research aspirations, the Chief Minister stressed.

He further stated that with its sprawling 550-acre campus, Dibrugarh University stands at the heart of Northeast India's industrial and cultural hub, making a significant contribution to the academic, cultural, and economic development of the region and beyond.

He observed that the infrastructure augmentation of the university was a long-felt need, and its execution is crucial to sustaining its forward march in both academic and extracurricular pursuits.

The Chief Minister also mentioned that various projects worth Rs 50 crore, proposed under the third phase of infrastructure upgradation at Dibrugarh University, are currently under the State Government's consideration, and work on these projects will begin shortly.

He said that the State Government has undertaken various measures to equip the state's universities with advanced infrastructure and modern technology. Alongside the assistance of nearly Rs 200 crore for Dibrugarh University, the State Government has already extended infrastructural grants of Rs 50 crore each to all newly established universities in the state, and the infrastructure works of several of these universities have already been completed.

He mentioned that the State Government has also initiated a Rs 200 crore developmental project for Gauhati University. He further stated that the Government is also making arrangements to construct another campus of Bodoland University at Udalguri and a new state university in the Barak Valley.

The Chief Minister also remarked that Assam's geo-political location and its human resource potential can serve as a vital launch pad to accelerate the development of both the state and the region.

Highlighting Assam's demographic advantage, he noted that the state's median age is 22, compared to the national median age of 27.5 years. In this context, he emphasised that colleges and universities must play a decisive role in equipping students with industry-oriented courses that align with the demands of Industry 4.0 technologies.

Stating that if this is realised, the human resources of the state can meet the burgeoning needs of ASEAN and BBN countries and elsewhere, the Chief Minister called upon the institutions of higher education to re-invent themselves and play the role of force multiplier in the coming days and create manpower relevant to the needs of Viksit Bharat.

He also said that after the country's independence, the development of the country was led by the Southern and Western states. However, under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi the dynamics has changed and gradually Eastern Indian states like Assam is also gearing up to contribute to the development journey of the nation. To expedite this development journey, one of the ways can be the role of the universities to encourage research on cutting edge technology relevant to the present day world, he observed.

CM Sarma, on the occasion, also released Dibrugarh University's Diamond Jubilee theme song.

Minister of Education Ranoj Pegu, Minister of Industries and Commerce Bimal Bora, Minister of Medical Education and Research Prasanta Phukan, Vice Chancellor of Dibrugarh University Jiten Hazarika and a host of other dignitaries were present on the occasion.

