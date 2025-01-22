Advantage Assam 2.0: CM Sarma Leads Investment Drive in Japan to Fuel State’s Economic Boom

In a groundbreaking moment for Assam, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma kick-started the Advantage Assam 2.0 Japan Road Show, engaging with over 160 influential Japanese business leaders to highlight the state’s transformative economic journey. His dynamic presentation focused on Assam’s exceptional growth story and the state’s remarkable ease of doing business.

Since taking office in 2014, Assam’s economy has been on a trajectory of remarkable growth, with projections showing it will triple by next year—an astounding growth rate of 12.4%. Sarma emphasized Assam’s unique position as a hub for investment, driven by initiatives such as the state’s single-window mechanism and an impressive USD $3.2 billion production-linked incentive program.

This unprecedented move marks a milestone in Assam’s economic diplomacy, as Himanta Biswa Sarma becomes the first Chief Minister to step beyond Indian borders, personally inviting international companies to invest in the state's vibrant future.

Looking ahead, Assam aims to serve as a catalyst in strengthening the economic ties between India and Japan, forging a path for deeper collaboration and mutual prosperity. The chief minister’s efforts are expected to open up new avenues for both Japanese and Indian businesses to thrive, creating a win-win scenario for both nations.

The roadshow is expected to leave an indelible mark, positioning Assam as an attractive destination for global investments, poised to fuel further economic dynamism in the region.

It is to be noted that the Advantage Assam 2.0 Investment and Infrastructure Summit is scheduled for February 25-26, 2025, in Guwahati.

The summit, which will be attended by prominent figures including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, aims to strengthen economic and industrial collaboration between Assam and the global business community.

