Assam CM Raises Alarm Over China’s Proposed Dam on Brahmaputra River

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has expressed grave concerns over China’s plans to construct a massive dam on the Brahmaputra River, stressing its potential to wreak havoc on the river's delicate ecosystem and severely impact water availability in Northeast India.

Advertisment

His remarks come as part of a growing debate surrounding China’s proposed hydropower project on the Yarlung Tsangpo River (the Brahmaputra in Tibet), which could become the world’s largest hydropower project.

Speaking to the media on New Year’s Day, Sarma highlighted the far-reaching consequences of upstream infrastructure projects on transboundary rivers such as the Brahmaputra, which serves as a lifeline for millions in the region. The Brahmaputra flows from Tibet, through India, and into Bangladesh, and its waters are vital for agriculture, drinking water, and local economies.

“The Government of India is already aware of the matter and has conveyed its concerns to China. I am confident this issue will be addressed in the ongoing India-China dialogue,” Sarma stated. His comments reflect India’s growing anxiety about the environmental and geopolitical risks associated with the project.

The Chief Minister warned that the dam could destabilize the Brahmaputra's already fragile ecosystem, making it heavily dependent on rainfall in Bhutan and Arunachal Pradesh. “If sufficient rainfall does not occur in these regions, the Brahmaputra could dry up completely. This poses a significant problem for us, and we have raised these concerns with the Government of India,” Sarma emphasized.

The proposed dam has sparked alarm not only for its potential ecological devastation but also for its strategic implications.

Assam MLA Akhil Gogoi recently described the project as a “water bomb,” suggesting that it could be used by China as an “organic weapon of war” against India. He raised fears that China could control the river's flow, using it as a geopolitical tool by either releasing or withholding water to cause catastrophic floods or droughts in Northeast India. This tactic, according to Gogoi, could destabilize the region without triggering direct military conflict.

China’s growing spree of dam construction on rivers that flow into South Asia has raised red flags about the possibility of future water conflicts, especially as there is no formal water-sharing agreement between China and India regarding the Brahmaputra. The river is crucial not just for India’s northeastern states but also for Bangladesh, making the geopolitical stakes even higher.

Sarma’s warning highlights the urgency of addressing these concerns on both environmental and strategic fronts. As China’s ambitions grow, the call for international cooperation and dialogue has never been more pressing to ensure the Brahmaputra remains a resource for peace and prosperity, rather than a potential source of conflict.

The unfolding situation reflects broader concerns about the growing influence of China over shared water resources, which could have lasting implications for regional stability and the livelihoods of millions. As India continues to raise these issues with China, the world will be watching closely to see how the diplomatic dialogue unfolds.