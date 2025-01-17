Assam CM Vigilance Grills Sivasagar Zilla Parishad CEO For 8 Hours

Sivasagar Zilla Parishad chief executive officer (CEO) Ashwini Kumar Doley was grilled by the Assam Chief Minister’s Special Vigilance Cell for over eight hours on Friday in connection as part of the ongoing investigations against him.

Doley is being probed in a case of accumulating disproportionate assets. This follows raids at his office, and other properties in Guwahati, Diphu and Gogamukh.

Meanwhile, the disputed public servant, his wife and family are expected to face further questioning by the probing agency.

Earlier today, the ACS officer arrived at the CM Vigilance Cell’s office for questioning. He has been accused of owning assets beyond his known sources of income. Doley has properties in Guwahati as well as other parts of the state. According to reports, there are numerous assets in his wife’s name as well.

Previously, the Sivasagar Zilla Parishad office was raided by the CM Vigilance Cell. Simultaneous raids were also conducted at his Guwahati and Diphu residences. This was after a raid at his government residence in the Sivasagar Central Market area on January 4.

Doley has been accused of being actively involved in campaigning for the Congress in Dhemaji ahead of the 2026 Assam Assembly elections. Notably, the Dhemaji constituency was previously held by his sister-in-law, former MLA Sumitra Patir.

