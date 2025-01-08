Sivasagar Zilla Parishad CEO Ashwini Doley Faces More Vigilance Raids

The Sivasagar Zilla Parishad office was raided by the Assam Chief Minister’s Special Vigilance Cell on Wednesday as part of the ongoing investigation against Chief Executive Officer Ashwini Kumar Doley. Simultaneous raids were also conducted at his Guwahati and Diphu residences today.

Today’s raid follows a raid at his government residence in the Sivasagar Central Market area on January 4. Doley has been accused of being actively involved in campaigning for the Congress in Dhemaji ahead of the 2026 Assam Assembly elections. Notably, the Dhemaji constituency was previously held by his sister-in-law, former MLA Sumitra Patir.

According to the reports, a police team also accompanied the vigilance cell during the operation at the Sivasagar Zilla Parishad office today. Meanwhile, raids were also conducted at his residence in Diphu and in Guwahati’s Geetanagar localities.

The raids at Ashwini Kumar Doley’s Diphu address, in the name of his second wife at Rongpangbong village in Diphu uncovered an under-construction house over a sprawling three bigha land. The raids against him are based on allegations of accumulating disproportionate assets.

Subsequently, another team of the probing agency raided Arunodoi Apartments in Guwahati’s Geetanagar belonging to Doley. This was after searches at another property in his name at Panjabari in Guwahati.

Previously, Doley’s Sivasagar official residence, his ancestral home in Dhemaji’s Gogamukh and his Panjabari address were raided on January 4 after allegations against him surfaced.

