Assam Congress Urges Halt to Goalpara Evictions, Rehab for Affected Families

The Assam Congress has submitted a memorandum to the District Commissioner of Goalpara, urging immediate action to rehabilitate families displaced by the ongoing eviction drive in the Hasilabil and Raikhakhani areas.

The memorandum was handed over after a visit by a Congress delegation led by Salman Khan, President of the Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) Minority Department, and Rakesh Chakravarty, Vice President of the Assam Pradesh Youth Congress and spokesperson for APCC. The team toured the eviction sites to assess the situation firsthand and engaged with residents who have been affected by the drive.

The memorandum read, “These areas are home to numerous families, many of whom have been residing there for decades and have developed their livelihoods around the land. Eviction of these vulnerable populations, without proper rehabilitation or a humane alternative, will not only lead to widespread displacement and humanitarian suffering but also affect peace and communal harmony in the region.”

The APCC called for an immediate stop to the eviction operations in Hasilabil, Raikhakhani, and nearby localities. It also appealed to the administration not to issue any further eviction notices until a comprehensive review of the situation is undertaken. The party demanded the formation of a high-level committee to investigate land ownership claims and the legal standing of residents, suggesting that local leaders and civil society members be involved in this process.

The memorandum further noted that any administrative action must adhere to principles of transparency, lawful procedure, and inclusive consultation—especially considering the socio-economic vulnerabilities of the displaced families.

“The APCC Minority Department stands firmly against any unjust and unilateral action that harms the rights and dignity of marginalized communities,” it further added.

Meanwhile, on Monday, the Goalpara district administration launched a large-scale eviction operation in and around the Hasila Beel wetland on the outskirts of the town. The drive, which began early in the morning, was led by Deputy Commissioner Khanindra Choudhury and Superintendent of Police Navneet Mahanta, backed by a heavy deployment of security forces.

The administration used multiple excavators to demolish around 600 unauthorized structures, clearing nearly 1,500 bighas of encroached land by the end of the day.

Hasila Beel, a vital riverine wetland influenced by the Brahmaputra River, supports rich biodiversity including aquatic species and migratory birds. The wetland is also a critical water passage for draining flash floods from Goalpara town and plays an important role in the local fishing economy. However, the surrounding areas had been settled by hundreds of families over the years, many of whom now face displacement.

