Assam: Couple Killed, Daughter Injured in Deadly Car Crash at Khetri

A husband and wife died on the spot after their car crashed violently into a tree on National Highway 27 in Assam's Khetri.

The vehicle, a Maruti S-Cross with registration number AS 01 ET 2351, was traveling from Guwahati towards Jagiroad when the driver lost control and hit a tree on the highway divider. The mishap occured possibly due to the slippery road conditions caused by incessant rains last night.

Both the husband and wife, who were seated in the front, died instantly. Their teenage daughter, who was sitting in the back seat, was seriously injured and rushed to hospital.

Upon receiving the news, local police arrived at the accident site and rescued the injured girl, who was rushed to a hospital in critical condition. However, the police were yet to recover the bodies of the two deceased from the wreakage.

Among the deceased, the male victim has been identified as Gajendra Mohan Dev Sharma, a retired vice-principal of Raha College.

This part of the highway has seen many accidents, mostly because of an artificial embankment near the road. Despite this, have yet to take any major steps to improve safety in the area.

