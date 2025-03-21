Assam: Dumper Rams Into Family on Bike, Runs Over Woman

A woman was run over by a speeding dumper after the vehicle hit a motorcycle in Chaygaon under Assam’s South Kamrup on Friday morning.

The victim woman, identified as Rabia Begum, along with her husband and their 1 and half month old daughter, were on their way to Guwahati on a Pulsar bike (AS-25S-3514) when a dumper (AS-01RC-3635) moving in the same direction rammed into them.

The impact caused the couple to fall onto the road, and the dumper ran over Rabia Begum. Fortunately, the husband, namely Abdul Hai, and the child narrowly escaped with injuries.

Following the accident, enraged locals blocked the highway in protest. Chaygaon police rushed to the scene and managed to bring the situation under control.

Meanwhile, Rabia Begum sustained severe injuries and was immediately shifted to Guwahati for urgent medical treatment.

