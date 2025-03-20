Major Boat Accident Averted in Assam’s Dhubri, Over 100 Passengers Rescued

A major boat accident was averted on the Brahmaputra River in Assam's Dhubri district, as over a hundred passengers were safely rescued.

Advertisment

According to sources, the passenger boat, which had departed from Dhubri, was reportedly overloaded with goods. Due to the excess weight, the boat began to sink just before reaching its destination, triggering chaos among the passengers.

Sensing the emergency, the boat was quickly manoeuvred towards a nearby sandbar, allowing passengers to disembark safely. This swift action helped avert a major disaster, saving the lives of the passengers.

Meanwhile, as the boat started going under along with a large quantity of goods, some locals attempted to pull it to safety but were unsuccessful.