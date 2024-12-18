Assam: Ex-School Principal Arrested for Stealing Rs 22 Lakh from School Funds

The former principal of a state-run school in Assam’s Kamrup Rural district has been arrested by police in connection to an alleged financial scam involving embezzlement of school funds.

The arrested individual, identified as Dr Nagen Chandra Das, was the former principal of Amranga Borihat Higher Secondary School in South Kamrup. Sources informed that Dr. Das was arrested from Mirza on Tuesday night and is facing charges under Sections 420 (cheating) and 406 (criminal breach of trust) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), as well as Sections 443/24.

The scam, which involved the misappropriation of Rs 22,65,000, was uncovered during a routine government audit. Dr. Das is accused of embezzling this amount over a period of five years, from 2012 to 2017, while he was serving as the principal of the school.

The allegations came to light when the school management committee formally approached Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma with a petition outlining the financial irregularities.

In response to the complaint, the Chief Minister instructed the state’s vigilance department to investigate the matter thoroughly. The investigation was supported by various organizations and the school management committee, which played an active role in bringing the issue to the attention of the authorities.

Currently, Dr. Nagen Chandra Das remains in custody at Palashbari Police Station, as further investigations are being conducted.

