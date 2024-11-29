CBI Files Chargesheet Against Another In Rs 260 Cr Investment Scam

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has filed a chargesheet against accused Ranjit Kakoty in connection with another case linked to the Dibrugarh Investment Scam. The case involves fraud amounting to Rs 260 crore, impacting around 1.5 lakh investors. Despite the complexities of the investigation, the CBI completed its probe within 90 days of Kakoty’s arrest, leading to the filing of the chargesheet before the Special CBI Court in Guwahati.

According to the CBI, Kakoty, along with his co-conspirators, deceived investors through fraudulent practices carried out on the online platform www.tradingfx.live. The accused misled investors with false promises, deceptive plan documents, and misleading returns projections. They then misappropriated investors' funds for personal enrichment. To identify the victims of this fraud, the CBI utilized advanced forensic tools, tracking down the majority of those who were deceived.

The investigation remains ongoing, as the CBI continues to uncover the full scale of the fraud and identify other conspirators involved in the large-scale scam. This case is one of 41 Assam Investment Scam cases currently being investigated by the CBI following a request from the Government of Assam.

The fraud came to light after a complaint was filed at the Dibrugarh Police Station, alleging that Kakoty had promised investors a threefold return on their investment within 18 months through the TradingFX scheme. However, Kakoty later ceased payments and became unresponsive, leading to widespread financial loss.

In addition to this case, the CBI has made significant progress in investigating other fraud cases linked to Assam’s investment scams. In one such case, the CBI filed a chargesheet against accused persons Bishal Phukan, Abhijit Chanda, Sumi Bora, and Tapon Bora in Case RC17E2024. The case was initially registered at Dibrugarh Police Station, Assam, with allegations that Phukan had engaged in a financial scam in violation of RBI and SEBI guidelines. The investigation revealed that Phukan and his associates orchestrated an illegal deposit scheme, promising investors returns of up to 30 per cent through deceptive means, including falsified reports and notarized stamp papers. The accused misappropriated the invested funds for personal gain.

In yet another development, the CBI filed a chargesheet against accused Monalisa Das on November 18, 2024, in relation to a financial scam involving D.B. Stock Consultancy. The accused, along with Deepankar Barman and several employees, is accused of defrauding numerous investors across India. The case was originally registered at Paltan Bazar Police Station in Guwahati. In connection with this case, the Special Judge for CBI Cases in Guwahati rejected the bail application of accused Sumi Bora on November 19, 2024, and she remains in judicial custody.

Meanwhile, the CBI has also apprehended Gopal Paul, the primary accused in the AJRS Marketing Pvt. Ltd. case. Paul, who had been evading authorities, was arrested from a hideout in Siliguri, where incriminating evidence was recovered.

The CBI has undertaken significant investigative measures, conducting searches at 93 locations across five states and Union Territories, seizing crucial evidence such as mobile phones, desktops, hard drives, and laptops. The agency has also traced databases containing details of defrauded investors, further strengthening the case against the accused.

