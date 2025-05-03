Assam: Gaurav Gogoi Faces Black Flag Protest in Nalbari as CM Alleges Pak Links

Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi faced public protests during his visit to Assam’s Nalbari district on Friday, with local residents waving black flags and shouting slogans against him. The demonstration took place near Balitara Post Office Chowk as Gogoi's convoy passed through the area on his way to a political meeting in Dhamdhama.
The protest occurred amid an escalating political battle between Gogoi and Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma. The Chief Minister has made a series of serious allegations against the Congress leader, claiming that Gogoi’s children are not Indian citizens and raising questions about a recent 15-day trip he allegedly took to Pakistan.
Speaking to reporters, CM Sarma said he had evidence supporting his claims and questioned the nature of Gogoi's activities during the visit. He also stated that Pakistan has no tourism value and referred to it as a “terrorist adda,” suggesting that the trip warrants scrutiny.
In addition, CM Sarma alleged that Gogoi’s wife receives a salary from a Pakistan-based NGO while living and working in India. He demanded that Gogoi clarify the citizenship status of his wife and children, suggesting possible foreign affiliations that he claimed the public deserves to know about. These remarks were also shared by the Chief Minister on the social media platform X, where he framed a series of pointed questions directed at the Congress MP.
Gogoi responded strongly, accusing CM Sarma of running a smear campaign and challenged him to present proof of any wrongdoing. He stated that if Sarma fails to provide evidence to support his claims that Gogoi or his wife are linked to any foreign or hostile entities, the Chief Minister should resign.
