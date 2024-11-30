Murdered Assam Teen Maya Gogoi Was Granddaughter Of Ex-Assam Minister

19-year-old Maya Gogoi from Assam, who was found murdered in Bengaluru earlier this week, has been identified as the granddaughter of late former state cabinet minister and Congress leader Indra Gogoi. Maya was found dead with multiple stab wounds in a service apartment in Bengaluru’s Indiranagar on Tuesday (November 26).

Advertisment

Maya was living with her elder sister in Bengaluru for some years. The siblings were being taken care of by their maternal uncle following the death of their mother. In the wake of her demise, there was some initial confusion over her identity.

A meritorious student, Maya passed with letter marks in five subjects from Handique College in Guwahati. She had landed a job in Bengaluru only last month. However, she was killed even before she could draw her first salary. As per reports, she was also a vlogger and had a substantial following.

On Friday, her family members in Guwahati along with her friends travelled to Bengaluru for her last rites.

Absconding Accused Arrested

Meanwhile, Indiranagar police have arrested the murder accused, 21-year-old Aarav Hanoy, a native of Kerala after he was initially reported to have been absconding since the incident. According to earlier police reports, Maya had checked into The Royal Living service apartment in Indiranagar II Stage on November 23 along with Aarav. CCTV footage revealed that Aarav exited the apartment at 8:19 am on Tuesday, after which his mobile phone was switched off.

Staff at the service apartment alerted the police after detecting a foul smell emanating from the room. Upon arriving at the scene, police and forensic teams found Maya's body on the bed with multiple stab injuries, including a deep wound to her chest, which is suspected to be the cause of death.

The victim's sister, who filed the complaint, informed the police that Maya and Aarav were well-acquainted, and the family was aware of their relationship.

Preliminary investigations suggested the crime was premeditated. “We found an old kitchen knife that was used to stab her. Aarav must have carried it with him. He also ordered two arm lengths of a nylon rope on a home delivery platform. We recovered the rope and the cover that it was delivered in, from the room,” DCP (East) D Devaraj said.

Also Read: Assam Girl Found Dead In Bengaluru, Suspect Absconding