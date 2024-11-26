Assam Girl Found Dead In Bengaluru, Suspect Absconding

A 19-year-old woman from Assam, identified as Maya Gogoi Deka, was found murdered with multiple stab wounds in a service apartment in Indiranagar, Bengaluru, on Tuesday. The deceased, originally from Guwahati, was working as a student counsellor for a private firm in HSR Layout.

Advertisment

According to police reports, Maya had checked into The Royal Living service apartment in Indiranagar II Stage on November 23, accompanied by her male friend, identified as 21-year-old Aarav Hanoy, a native of Kerala. CCTV footage revealed that Aarav exited the apartment at 8:19 am on Tuesday, after which his mobile phone was switched off. He is now the prime suspect and is currently on the run.

Staff at the service apartment alerted the police after detecting a foul smell emanating from the room. Upon arriving at the scene, police and forensic teams found Maya's body on the bed with multiple stab injuries, including a deep wound to her chest, which is suspected to be the cause of death.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (East Division) D Devaraj stated, “The body was slightly decomposed, so we suspect that the murder may have happened at least a day before.” He added, “The check-in was in the name of Aarav, who hails from Kerala. He walked out of the facility, and his mobile phone was switched off a little later. We are trying to track him down.” He further noted that CCTV footage confirmed no one else had entered the apartment.

The victim's sister, who filed the complaint, informed the police that Maya and Aarav were well-acquainted, and the family was aware of their relationship. However, the motive for the murder remains unclear.

Premeditated Murder

Preliminary investigations suggest the crime was premeditated. “We found an old kitchen knife that was used to stab her. Aarav must have carried it with him. He also ordered two arm lengths of a nylon rope on a home delivery platform. We recovered the rope and the cover that it was delivered in, from the room,” Devaraj said.

This incident follows two similar cases of women from outside Karnataka being killed in Bengaluru by male acquaintances, raising concerns over women’s safety in the city. Investigations are ongoing to apprehend the suspect and uncover the motive behind the murder.

Also Read: Assam Man's Brutal Murder In Kerala: Throat Slit, Acid Poured on Body